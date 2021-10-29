These Other Governors Have Faced Criminal Charges, Just Like Andrew Cuomo.

Although former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the most recent governor to resign and the most recent to be charged with a crime, he is far from the first state governor to be involved with the criminal justice system.

Cuomo, like his predecessors, resigned from the Albany office in August amid a scandal. A criminal complaint has been filed against the Democrat for sexual misconduct. A number of other governors have also been charged with crimes across the country.

According to the Center for Illinois Politics, 11 US governors have been convicted of federal corruption offenses throughout the 1990s, including breaches of the Hobbs Act, RICO, the Travel Act, mail or wire fraud, or forming a conspiracy to defraud the US government.

Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who served as governor of Illinois from 2002 to 2009, had his jail term commuted by former President Donald Trump in February 2020.

The Illinois General Assembly impeached Blagojevich and accused him with mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Most notably, after winning the presidential election, he was accused of attempting to sell former Senator Barack Obama’s vacated seat for “personal financial benefits.”

“I was the one who started it all. I’m not pointing the finger at anyone. I was the governor at the time, and I should’ve known better. “I’m truly sorry,” Blagojevich expressed his regret.

George Ryan, a Republican, and Otto Kerner Jr., a Democrat, are two other past governors of Illinois that made the list for fraud and bribery, conspiracy, and income tax invasion, respectively.

Former Republican governor of Connecticut from 1995 to 2004, John G. Rowland, was charged twice in 2004 and again in 2014. According to the Center for Illinois Politics, the first allegations stemmed from a corruption conspiracy including vacations, luxury air charters, and house renovations for Rowland.

Nearly 20 more people who served as governor but were convicted for crimes committed either as an elected official or as a civilian are also on the list.

Edward DiPrete, the former governor of Rhode Island, was arrested in 1994 for taking approximately $300,000 in bribes from contractors in exchange for public contracts. In exchange for mercy for his accused son, the Republican pleaded guilty to 18 criminal counts four years later. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

