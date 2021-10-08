These four Liverpool disasters deserved another opportunity at Anfield.

For Liverpool, Luis Alberto was given only one season to thrive.

The Spaniard joined the club ahead of the 2013/14 season, when the Reds came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League.

As Brendan Rodgers’ side went on a special journey, Alberto struggled to find a way into the Liverpool midfield.

As a result, all nine of his Premier League outings have come as a substitute, making it tough for the Spaniard to make an effect.

Jose Mourinho adores Liverpool’s new goal machine, but Barcelona is terrified of it.

Alberto was loaned to Malaga and Deportivo over the next two seasons until the Reds made a slight loss by selling the Sevilla academy graduate to Lazio for £3.4 million.

Alberto has been a huge success in Serie A, as seen by his 12 goals and 19 assists in all competitions in his first full season with the club.

After scoring six goals and registering 16 assists in 36 league appearances, he was nominated to the 2019/20 Serie A Team of the Season.

The talented 29-year-old has had another strong start to the new season and is unquestionably a player who was moved too soon.

Cavilla, Tom

Liverpool fans’ hopes were raised time and time again during the Premier League era by signing promising strikers who *might* turn out to be the next big thing.

Big money was spent on goal scorers ranging from Collymore to Diouf to Cisse to Torres, with varied degrees of success.

But when Fernando Morientes joined from Real Madrid in January 2005, it felt like the Reds had finally found the ‘finished product,’ a proven winner with the nous and experience to jump right in and take the squad to the next level.

Unfortunately, it never occurred that way, thanks in part to Real Madrid’s reluctance and refusal to let him to move to Anfield the previous summer, when Michael Owen went in the opposite direction.

Although he only appeared in a few games for Madrid in the autumn of 2004, his minutes included some in the Champions League, indicating that he was. “The summary has come to an end.”