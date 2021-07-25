These folks died on their own, and authorities are looking for their families.

The names of men and women from Merseyside who died alone and will be laid to rest without a family to mourn them are being published today in The Washington Newsday.

Merseyside Police has disclosed the names of people who have died alone during the previous month on behalf of coroner’s officials.

The search for their family is now underway.

If family cannot be found, they may be laid to rest in lonely funerals like Eleanor Rigby in the famous Beatles song.

The Washington Newsday published a list of names of those who died in Merseyside and for whom police filed next of kin petitions after a search for family members proved fruitless.

People are sometimes buried or cremated without their families present in what is known as a public health funeral, which is organized by the local government.

Although none of the deaths are being investigated as suspicious, it is critical to locate any family who may be unaware that they have died.

Knott, Jason Anthony

A man was discovered deceased in his home in Liverpool.

The 51-year-old was discovered in Tuebrook, according to Merseyside Police.

Jason Anthony Knott passed away on July 11 at his home on West Derby Road.

Although police have ruled out foul play, they have initiated a search for his relatives.

“Please share and help Liverpool Coroner’s Office discover the next of kin for a Tuebrook man who recently passed away,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Jason Anthony Knott, 51, passed away on Sunday, July 11th, at his home on West Derby Road. His death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.”

Contact Elise Fahey on 0151 233 0132 or email [email protected] if you can help with the appeal.

Hesketh, David

The relatives of a guy who died at a friend’s house in Bentley Street, St Helens, are being sought.

David Hesketh, 52, was discovered in the town at the end of last month, according to Merseyside Police.

On Tuesday, June 29, he passed away.

Police claim they have been unable to locate Mr Hesketh’s relatives thus far.

He’s thought to have come from Ormskirk.

The possibility of foul play has been ruled out.

