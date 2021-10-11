These Five States Have the Fastest-Rising Gas Prices.

The cost of gasoline at the pump varies greatly across the United States, with some states paying a third more than others.

According to the most recent GasBuddy data, the average petrol price is now $3.25 per gallon, up 5.2 cents from the previous week. More than 11 million individual price data from over 150,000 gas stations around the US are compiled by Gas Buddy.

The national average has risen 7.5 cents in the last month and is $1.08 higher than a year ago. Diesel prices have jumped 10.4 cents in the last week to $3.45 per gallon across the country.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Patrick De Haan, chief of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, about how the upward trend could continue.

He declares: “Oil prices rose to their highest level in seven years last week, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the crucial $80-per-barrel mark.

“Gas prices in the United States have also risen to their highest level since 2014, owing to OPEC’s decision not to increase output beyond what it had agreed to in July.

“The OPEC decision produced an instant spike in oil prices, and in the midst of what is quickly becoming a worldwide energy crisis, motorists are now paying more than $400 million per day on gasoline than they were a year ago.

“The issues are still related to an increase in demand as the global economy improves, as well as substantial production cuts made early in the pandemic.”

“If Americans can’t curb their desire for gasoline, we’ll have no choice but to raise prices.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) mirrored this sentiment, describing the recent petrol price increases as “quite the day.”

The Washington Newsday quoted AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross as saying: “Crude oil, which normally accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump, is the main cause of the current increase in gas prices.

“Last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to expand production further only added to crude oil prices’ upward momentum.”

According to Baker Hughes, the U.S. rig count increased by five to 533 last week, representing an increase of more than 264 rigs over a year ago, while the Canadian rig count remained unchanged. This is a condensed version of the information.