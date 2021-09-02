These colleges in the United States are among the best in the world.

The world’s greatest universities have been recognized in new rankings released today.

Over 1,600 universities from 99 countries are included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, which are based on 13 performance metrics that evaluate teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international vision.

While the University of Oxford retained its top rank for the sixth year in a row, the United States now has 57 of the top 200 institutions on the list.

California Institute of Technology, which was placed fourth last year, is now tied for second with Harvard University, which was ranked third last year.

Eight of the top 10 universities were in the United States, with Stanford University sliding from second to fourth position for 2022, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology tied for fifth with Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

The University of California, Berkeley, Yale University, and the University of Chicago were placed seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

The top 20 also included Johns Hopkins University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The University of California, Berkeley, ranked seventh among public universities in the United States.

University of California, Los Angeles was ranked 20th, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor was 24th, University of Washington was 29th, and University of California, San Diego was 34th in the list of the world’s greatest colleges.

Times Higher Education research shows that graduates from the joint second-placed California Institute of Technology can expect to earn an average salary of $79,300 ten years after graduation, compared to $92,033 for Harvard grads.

Harvard likewise has a 50:50 male-to-female student ratio, whereas just 36% of students at California Institute of Technology are female.

With 55 percent of female students among the top 20 universities in the United States, University of California, Los Angeles had the greatest proportion of female students.

The University of California, Berkeley was ranked sixth in the world for research, with a score of 96 out of 100 and an overall score of 92.

Other public universities with 86.7 overall scores were the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, the University of Washington, and the University of California, San Diego.