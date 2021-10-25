‘These clubs just pretend to be equals,’ says the national press, as Liverpool thrashes Manchester United.

Liverpool ripped Manchester United apart in record-breaking manner last night, winning 5-0 at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

In what was the Reds’ biggest ever away win over their old adversaries, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota both scored.

Here’s a look at what the national press had to say about the game.

Daily Mail’s Martin Samuel

It had to happen at some point, but no one expected it to be quite like this. There was always going to be a level of inadequacy that Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t overcome, a place they couldn’t reclaim.

Few anticipated it to show itself in such spectacular fashion as a four-goal half-time deficit against their bitterest rivals at Old Trafford, eventually turning into a five-goal defeat, their worst at the stadium since February 12, 1955, against Manchester City.

Liverpool were outstanding, as evidenced by the statistics. Despite this, they are outstanding most weeks, and they do so against far inferior opponents than Manchester United.

They don’t normally have a four-point advantage at halftime. On Saturday, Norwich was only a goal down against Chelsea at halftime. While Liverpool have been in exceptional form, it takes two to tango, and Manchester United have been Liverpool’s unwitting partners.

As much as Liverpool’s pace, invention, and deadly finishing, their disordered back line, soft-as-marshmallow midfield, indiscipline, and sluggishness had a role in this result. These clubs appear to be on an equal footing, yet this was a mismatch.

This was a day of reckoning for Solskjaer, one from which he may never recover. After this, where does he stand with the fans, his players, and the board of directors? Ole is behind the wheel. Yes, but so was the Titanic’s quartermaster.

Simply said, Liverpool – and in especially Mo Salah – ripped Manchester United apart. Not just with their football, but also with their inventive wit, game management, play intelligence, and desire. One can admire the bunch of individuals assembled by Solskjaer, but what is he doing to better any of them? With England, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are better defenders.

The Times’ Henry Winter

This is the kind of humiliating outcome and poor performance that costs executives their jobs. “The summary has come to an end.”