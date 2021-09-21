These Businesses Have Openly Opposed Texas’ Abortion Law.

On Tuesday, more than 50 companies issued a statement opposing Texas’ controversial new abortion law, which makes abortion illegal as early as six weeks and permits ordinary citizens to sue those engaged in the process.

According to the alliance Don’t Ban Equality, which organized the declaration, the businesses, which include technology, venture capital, retail, and consulting firms, employ over 322,000 people.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, jeopardizes our staff’ and customers’ health, independence, and economic stability,” the statement states. “We oppose policies that jeopardize people’s health, freedom, and ability to achieve full employment success.”

Lyft, Bumble, Yelp, Glossier, Patagonia, Asana, Vice Media Group, Box Inc., Ben & Jerry’s, Madewell, Atlassian, Everlane, and Earth Equity are among the dozens of organizations that have signed on to the declaration.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the statement does not call for specific action, but its organizers claim it is aimed to demonstrate how the Texas abortion legislation and similar restrictions can affect employers by making it difficult for them to recruit out-of-state workers.

“Policies that restrict reproductive health care go against our beliefs and are bad for business, to put it simply. It harmed our ability to create diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across states, and preserve the well-being of all the employees who keep our businesses running day in and day out,” according to the statement.

“The state of Texas currently loses an estimated $14.5 billion per year due to existing abortion restrictions, including labor force effect and wages. State-level limitations cost state economies $105 billion per year, according to the statement.

According to the Journal, other corporations, including Starbucks and Microsoft, declined to participate in the Tuesday statement. Although many of the signatories are not based in Texas, several have operations or employees there.

The declaration is the most recent expression of protest to the contentious new prohibition.