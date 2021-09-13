These Are The Three States With The Highest Vaccination Rates In The United States.

Three states have surged to the top as the most vaccinated, with at least two-thirds of their population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the US continues its push to get more Americans vaccinated.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was reported by CNN, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are at the top of the list when it comes to vaccinating their residents, and as a result, they have had the lowest rate of COVID cases per capita over the past week.

According to the New York Times’ COVID vaccine tracker, 78.4 percent of Vermont citizens 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while Connecticut and Massachusetts had 78.3 percent and 77.3 percent of eligible people fully immunized against the virus, respectively.

The favorable seven-day average in Vermont is 3.5 percent, compared to 2.73 percent in Connecticut and 2.52 percent in Massachusetts. On Monday, Vermont reported 108 new COVID cases, Connecticut reported 625, and Massachusetts reported 1,726 new COVID cases.

Other states, on the other hand, are lagging behind in terms of vaccination rates, which is particularly concerning to health officials as the extremely dangerous Delta variety spreads.

West Virginia, for example, has a much lower vaccination rate than the national average, with only 47.8% of adult citizens fully vaccinated. According to the New York Times’ vaccine tracker, only 49.5 percent of Wyoming citizens are completely vaccinated. Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota are among among the states with the lowest percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Over 178.6 million Americans, or 53.8 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported over 40.9 million coronavirus illnesses and over 660,000 COVID-19 deaths.