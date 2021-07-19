These are the professions that do not require self-isolation if they have had both Covid vaccinations.

If they are “pinged” on the NHS Test and Trace app, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed this evening that not all workers will have to self-isolate.

Because of the rising number of complaints about the “pingdemic” and the need for people to be quarantined after coming into touch with someone who has coronavirus, the government has decided to relax the requirements for several professions.

The government has now stated that a “limited number” of people working in crucial jobs such as healthcare will be entitled to exit quarantine if they are double-jabbed.

Frontline NHS personnel who have received both doses of the vaccination will no longer be required to isolate unless there are “extraordinary circumstances” – defined as a time when their absence poses a high danger.

Police officers, railway signallers, and air traffic controllers can now leave isolation without disrupting public services, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Their employer will need to obtain approval from the appropriate government department, and they will be required to submit to a PCR test, followed by daily lateral flow testing.

Only if they come into contact with someone who is asymptomatic will these workers be let out of isolation.

If they develop coronavirus symptoms, they will have to return to isolation.

The action is assumed to be a temporary workaround ahead of the August 16 deadline for fully-vaccinated contact exemptions.

“Throughout this global pandemic, important workers throughout the country have been doing the exceptional by delivering vital services – from policing the streets to keeping our transport links open,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“These individuals are the foundation of many of our most crucial services, and as we learn to live with this virus, it is only right that we do everything we can to protect services from disruption by allowing our fully vaccinated critical workers to continue doing their important work.”