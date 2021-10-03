These are the new simplified travel guidelines that go into effect on Monday at 4 a.m.

At 4 a.m. on Monday, October 4th, new rules that make travel to the UK “easier and cheaper” go into effect.

The UK’s traffic light system of green, amber, and red lists will be phased down, with places classified as either red or not on the red list.

Arriving from a red tier country like Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, or South Africa will still be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for lone travelers.

Fully vaccinated residents – as well as unvaccinated under the age of 18 – from more than 50 countries and territories can now visit the UK without having to do a pre-departure lateral flow test, a day-eight post-arrival PCR test, or self-isolate at home.

Pre-departure testing was already waived for children under the age of 11.

“We are moving toward a future where travel continues to reopen safely and is open for good, and today’s regulation amendments are fantastic news for families, businesses, and the travel sector,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Our top goal is to preserve public health, but now that more than eight out of ten individuals have been completely vaccinated, we can take these actions to minimize the cost of testing and support the sector’s recovery.”

The travel industry has praised the easing of quarantine and testing restrictions introduced last month.

Airlines and tour companies have criticized the government of being too sluggish to ease and simplify the requirements for overseas travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Things are moving in the right way, and the elimination of these restrictions will make it easier and cheaper for passengers to travel,” said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, a trade organisation representing UK carriers.

“We’ve had a nice response to the announcement in terms of reservations, and given current trends, we’d want to see more nations removed from the red list and more vaccine status mutual recognition.

“However, there is still more to be done. This isn’t the end of the story, and ministers should remember that we’re still the odd man out when it comes to vaccinated people being tested at the airport.

“Removing PCR testing before the October half-term week is crucial in the short term,” concludes the summary.