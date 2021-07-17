These are the greatest retail jobs in Liverpool that you can apply for right now.

Retailers are keen for fresh employees to fill employment vacancies as all remaining Covid restrictions are set to be abolished on Monday.

The epidemic has had a devastating impact on the retail industry, as a result of the ongoing uncertainty and protracted periods of closure.

Now that all of that is hopefully behind us, there are plenty of job openings. The Washington Newsday uncovered a dozen or so, while there are many more and they are being updated to on a daily basis.

Where salary information is provided, it is included. Please note that if a large number of applications are received, openings may be closed early.

Norris Green, Home Bargains

£9.22 per hour (16 hours per week)

The deadline for submissions is July 20th.

Customer service, merchandise replenishment, cash handling, and assisting to maintain shop standards are all responsibilities of Home Bargains store team members.

Successful candidates will receive on-the-job training and will develop valuable retail skills.

Demonstrating a good understanding of customer service; familiarity with cash handling and working in a retail setting; experience with manual handling and stock replenishment; hardworking and reliable; polite and professional are the minimal requirements for applying.

To apply, please go to this link.

Kirkby Morrisons

Hourly pay (not specified)

The deadline for submissions is August 3rd.

There are a number of shift patterns available to suit both early risers (5 a.m. starts) and night owls (shops are open late). You’ll need to be able to work some evenings and weekends, so flexibility is essential.

Although retail expertise is preferred, it is not required, as Morrisons will ensure you have everything you need.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

Aintree, Halfords

Payment is not given.

The closing date has yet to be determined.

This is a part-time permanent job based in the Aintree shop. You’ll learn how to demonstrate and explain items, as well as the practical components of Halfords’ fitting services, and you’ll get the product knowledge and skills training you need to provide consumers with a solution that matches their needs.

Prior retail experience is preferred but not required.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

Bromborough, Wirral, Lidl

Hourly rate: £9.50 – £10.70

The deadline for submissions is: “The summary has come to an end.”