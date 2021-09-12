These are the contents of the new time capsule that once housed the Robert E. Lee statue.

A new time capsule has been installed within the pedestal at the spot where a statue of Robert E. Lee once stood in Richmond, Virginia.

Workers sought for a time capsule from the 19th century thought to be buried in or around the cornerstone pedestal after the Confederate leader Robert E. Lee’s statue was removed on Wednesday. Their search, however, proved unsuccessful.

Early Saturday morning, the installation of a new time capsule in the structure was completed. According to the Associated Press, the capsule contains items relating to current events such as the COVID-19 outbreak and recent racial justice marches.

An outdated bottle of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a Black Lives Matter poster, and a photo of a Black dancer raising her fist near the old Lee statue during protests last summer are among the artifacts.

The capsule also contains prayer beads from a person who died of COVID-19, a steel railroad spike discovered in Richmond’s African Ancestral Burial Ground, and a signed collection of Pultizer Prize-winning columns from the Times-Dispatch “on dismantling the legacy of the Confederacy in its former capital,” according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Workers employed radar devices, metal detectors, and other construction equipment to try to find the 19th century time capsule on Thursday, after the statue was removed. During their 12-hour search, they also removed chunks of cornerstone and other huge stones from the pedestal’s perimeter, but found nothing.

After the Virginia Supreme Court determined on September 2 that it may be removed, the former Lee statue was removed.

On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam applauded the removal of the Lee monument.

“The statue of Robert E. Lee, the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue and the largest in the South, has finally gone down after 133 years,” Northam stated.

“The stories we choose to tell about who we are as a people are reflected in our public monuments. It’s time to honor the entire and inclusive reality of who we are today and in the future by displaying history as history and using public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

The statue was erected in 1890, “a generation after the Civil War, during a time when southern governments were seeking to entrench white supremacist systems,” according to Northam’s office. This is a condensed version of the information.