These are the 21 states with the most COVID-19 cases, all of which voted for Trump.

According to research, many states that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections are currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 instances.

According to a study by The Washington Post, 21 of the 23 states with the greatest overall number of new cases per capita voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Louisiana, Utah, Ohio, Kansas, North Dakota, Indiana, Idaho, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Alaska, West Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee are among the states mentioned.

Only two states that voted for President Joe Biden, Hawaii and Georgia, had more COVID-19 instances per capita than the national average.

The number of COVID-19 deaths follows the same pattern. 14 of the 18 states with greater new death rates than the national average voted for Trump. In terms of immunizations, 12 Trump-voting states are among the 17 states with the lowest vaccination rates.

The Washington Post’s national writer Philip Bump stated, “Republicans have been less concerned about the virus, less likely to embrace tactics such as masking, more likely to express resistance to vaccination, and (obviously) voted more overwhelmingly for Trump.”

“The states with the most new cases and deaths are those with lower vaccination rates and were more supportive of Trump last year.”

In a poll done by KFF, 20% of Republicans stated they would “definitely not” acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, only 16% of Independent voters and 5% of Democratic voters stated they were averse to being vaccinated.

According to the poll, 54 percent of Republicans have had COVID-19 vaccination, compared to 63 percent of Independent voters and 86 percent of Democrats.

The report follows Biden’s announcement on Thursday of a new vaccine mandate requiring federal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Employers with more than 100 employees were also required to either require immunizations or order regular testing under the rule.

During the announcement, Biden remarked, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost us all.”

Following Biden’s announcement, some Republican leaders threatened legal action, arguing that the mandate is “unconstitutional” and a “attack on private enterprise.”

According to Reuters, the president is expected to announce more efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 before the United Nations General Assembly convenes on Tuesday.