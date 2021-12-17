These Are the 15 Best (And Cutest) One-Year-Old Gifts.

Isn’t it true that I’m a sucker for babies? Despite being fresh to the world, they’re surprisingly difficult to shop for. You’d think they wouldn’t have quite as much as they do now, wouldn’t you? Wrong! They, too, require a great deal.

Plus, a newborn can’t tell you what they want for their birthday or the holidays. You’re also purchasing a gift for their parents, of course. So, what are the true desires of one-year-old newborns (and their parents)? Gifts for One-Year-Olds Continue reading to learn about the finest presents for one-year-old newborns! The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Silicone Placemat with a Busy Baby

Babies are really active creatures! That’s why they’ll need a Busy Baby Silicone Placemat to keep track of all they need to get done. Made of safe silicone and engineered to resist all of the natural actions associated with a young toddler eating and playing (because one cannot exist without the other), including tugging, throwing, and smashing. Two toy straps are included with the phthalate- and BPA-free mat to safely secure your mealtime toys or binkies. No more bending down to pick up toy cars for mom and dad as supper progresses! You can be sure that this child’s parents will appreciate your thoughtful gift.

$24.99. Available at Busy Baby.

2. Maison Me Luxe Multi-Color Baby Gift Set, Cream and Sage

Have you ever observed that babies are some of the most stylish people you’ll ever meet? Seriously, we clothe our children better than we do ourselves! The Maison Me Baby Luxe Gift Set from Maisonette is the best parent-approved present to keep that excitement going. The bundle comes in a lovely animal print box and includes the kid company’s bestselling essentials—two onesies, a matching animal print bib, a beanie, leggings, and a cardigan. Each piece in the gift set can, of course, be mixed and combined with the rest of Maisonette’s lovely clothes for one-year-olds! Maisonette is selling it for $98.

3. LLLÉbaby Ergonomic All-Positions Baby Carrier for All Seasons

LLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons Ergonomic All-Positions Baby Carrier, one of the most popular brands among parents who wear their babies, with over 5,000 ratings on Amazon.com! When you combine that with a 4.5-star Amazon rating, you know this is the it-girl of baby carriers. Children ranging in weight from 7 to 45 pounds. This is a condensed version of the information.