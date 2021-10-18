These ‘adorable’ £2.50 Christmas tree decorations are a must-have for B&M shoppers.

B&M has begun to promote a range of their Christmas decorations on Instagram, but the most recent one to go on sale has stuck out.

Without dazzling lights and colorful decorations, no Christmas tree is complete, and the high street business has just the thing to add a little bit of sweetness to your tree this holiday season.

B&M shared a series of photographs on Instagram over the weekend showcasing three miniature woolly mice decorations dressed in various clothes and sporting winter accessories priced at £2.50 each.

The first is dressed for skiing, the second has ornaments in her hands, and the third is carrying a Christmas tree.

The brand’s 1.3 million followers were quick to respond, with several consumers complimenting the decorations on the post.

“Omg how cute are these,” Natasha said, tagging a friend.

Tina just said, “Adorable,” and added a heart eye emoji.

"They are incredibly cute," Lindsey wrote. I had a tree with miniature mice on it from last year, so these fellows will have to join them for the festivities this year. I'll be rushing down to B&M the next day." "If you go to B&M purchase this for me please xx," urged another shopper, referring to a buddy. One shopper has already purchased the Christmas decorations and has already located a suitable location for them. "I believe these are so cute that I have them hanging in my car," Gale said. Each of the woolly mouse Christmas tree decorations costs £2.50 in store.