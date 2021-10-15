These 16 canines have an uncanny resemblance to their owners.

It’s not uncommon for dogs and their owners to have remarkable resemblance, from matching hairdo to synchronized attire.

For the TeamDogs Dog Show category of Lookalike, we requested you to send in images of you and your canine counterpart, and your submissions did not disappoint.

While there can only be one ultimate ‘Lookalike,’ we couldn’t help but share a few more of our favorites.

These cute canines all have uncanny resemblances to their human mates, from identical sweatshirts to similar smiles.

We think all of these owners and their four-legged companions are incredible lookalikes, and they definitely have incredible ties.

However, there is a clear winner based on user voting on TeamDogs.

After collecting the most likes on their photo, Patterdale Terrier Ryder and his father Stuart have won the Lookalike Award.

Carol Culshaw, a TeamsDogs user, nominated the two, saying, “They are best buds and go everything together.”

Given their gorgeous matching sweatshirts and expressions, as well as their lovely friendship, we think it’s well-deserved.

Ryder is the fifth dog to receive a TeamDogs Dog Show Award this week, capping up five days of themed events aimed at showcasing what makes our pets unique.

The Dog Show has had a terrific week so far, but the fun isn’t over yet, as the Dog Show grand prize and title are still up for grabs for the five original category winners from this week.

All winners, including the lovely Ryder, as well as yesterday’s,, and, will get a rosette and a gift box, as well as a spot in the overall Best in Show category, which will be announced on TeamDogs tomorrow.