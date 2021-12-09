These 14 Republicans defy Trump by voting to override the filibuster and allow the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

Despite criticism and opposition from former President Donald Trump, 14 Republican senators voted to end the filibuster and move legislation that will allow Democrats to increase the debt ceiling with a “fast-track” simple majority vote.

The vote came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York reached an agreement this week. Despite the fact that Republican senators are unlikely to vote in favor of raising the debt ceiling, the bill needed at least 10 Republican votes to break the filibuster and go forward on Thursday.

The filibuster was broken by a vote of 64-36, with all members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus voting yes. Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Cornyn of Texas, Mitt Romney of Utah, Rob Portman of Ohio, and John Thune of South Dakota joined McConnell in voting to end the filibuster.

Prior to the vote on Thursday, Trump chastised McConnell and other Republicans for enabling Democrats to increase the debt ceiling.

“Mitch McConnell just caved on the Debt Ceiling, a total triumph for the Democrats,” the former president stated in a statement released Wednesday by his spokesman, Liz Harrington, and shared on Twitter. “If Mitch had played his hand correctly, the Democrats would have folded entirely,” Trump remarked.

“He has all the cards to win,” he concluded, “but not the ‘guts’ to play them.” Trump also labeled McConnell a “disaster” and a “old crow.” The Washington Newsday contacted out to Trump and McConnell’s press staff for more information, but did not receive a response right away.

The House passed a bill endorsed by McConnell on Tuesday night that allows the Senate to increase the debt ceiling with a one-time simple majority vote rather than the usual 60 votes needed to break a filibuster. McConnell, on the other hand, needed to persuade at least ten Republican senators to break the filibuster and allow the bill to pass. Now, in a partisan vote, Democrats will improve a debt ceiling rise. There are no Republicans anticipated to vote in favor.