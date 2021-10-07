Therese Coffey, the head of the Department for Work and Pensions, sings ‘Time of My Life’ just hours before reducing Universal Credit by millions.

Just hours before eliminating crucial payments for millions of people, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions was seen joyfully belting out a performance of the power ballad (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

Ms Coffey was seen bouncing up and down and dancing as she performed the classic – made famous by the film Dirty Dancing – with colleague Tory minister Will Quince at a Tory conference karaoke party last night.

The performance occurred only hours before she presided over the execution of a harsh Universal Credit cut that will affect roughly six million Britons today.

Bizarre Boris Johnson’s Tory conference rants demonstrate how out of touch he is. Ms. Coffey grew up in Liverpool but was born in Billinge, Merseyside.

Despite widespread criticism and at a time when energy and food prices are skyrocketing, the government has decided to keep the £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit that it introduced at the start of the epidemic.

The 18-month Covid benefit would be eliminated from payments received between October 13 and November 12, putting hundreds of thousands of people in poverty and harming over three million children.

Mr Quince, who was the minister in charge of Universal Credit until recently, is now the Department of Education’s Minister for Children and Families.

Our colleagues at Mirror Online, who obtained film of the singalong, asked Ms Coffey if she regretted her karaoke song choice today, but she declined to answer.

When asked if she had any advice for claimants who have been placed in “difficult situations,” she remained silent.

Among those opposed to the benefit cut are landlords, mortgage lenders, debt charities, homelessness organizations, and Save The Children.

Six former Conservative Work and Pensions Secretaries have also spoken out against the idea, while Tory MP Nigel Mills cautioned yesterday: “We may end up looking cruel and severe, leaving people in a difficult situation.”

However, the Prime Minister has refused to reverse course, instead announcing a £500 million hardship fund, which is a tenth of the amount that will be reduced.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), an anti-poverty organisation, claims Boris Johnson is “abandoning millions to.”