Theresa May is dissatisfied that police misconduct hearings are still held in secret.

A former prime minister has described the refusal of some police agencies to open themselves up to scrutiny by holding private misconduct hearings as “immensely sad.”

Theresa May, who pushed measures to promote transparency, including the need that such hearings be presented in public, stated that too many are still held behind closed doors.

The former home secretary was responding to an investigation by The Times newspaper, which revealed that nearly half of the misconduct outcome notifications published in England and Wales in the last month were anonymous.

According to information received under the Freedom of Information Act, there have been 1,147 hearings since 2018.

Forces were unable to say whether 502 of them were held in public or private, according to the Times, while one in every four of the remaining 645 hearings were held in private.

Mrs May stated that the image she has is that forces are prioritizing their reputations.

“It is enormously upsetting to learn that more than six years after the measures were introduced, a number of police agencies remain unwilling to put themselves up to inspection,” she wrote in the newspaper.

“According to the findings of our inquiry, far too many hearings continue to be held in secret, and the mechanism for alerting the public of the results of those hearings remains worrisomely opaque.”

“It gives the idea that the police, whose job it is to safeguard the public, are more concerned with the institution’s reputation than with the administration of justice.”

She said the problem isn’t new, but rather “a deep-rooted and long-standing issue,” mentioning Hillsborough and the Stephen Lawrence murder probe as instances.

After being convicted of the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, Pc Wayne Couzens was fired from the Metropolitan Police in a private hearing in July.

The force noted at the time that the risk of interfering with criminal proceedings in that case “seriously outweighed” the requirement for transparency in misconduct processes, and that chair Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball had determined the misconduct hearing should be held in private.

Despite Couzens’ guilty plea, she found that there was still a “serious risk” of undermining the criminal case after considering the evidence. “The summary has come to an end.”