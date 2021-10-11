‘There’s no way’ Afghanistan’s economy will recover if women are stifled, according to the UN chief.

The UN head said Monday that Afghanistan is at a “make-or-break point,” pleading with the international community to help avert the country’s inevitable economic catastrophe.

Recognizing the importance of women in the economy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Taliban to keep its promises that women will be permitted to work and acquire an education.

According to Guterres, nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s economy is informal, and “without them [women], there is no way the Afghan economy and society will revive.”

“The economy is breaking down right now, with assets frozen and development funding delayed,” Guterres told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “In many places, banks are closing and crucial services, like as health care, have been suspended.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

He said the United Nations is pleading with countries to pump funds into the Afghan economy, which was reliant on international help for 75 percent of state spending prior to the Taliban’s takeover in August. The country is experiencing a cash crisis as assets in the United States and other nations remain frozen, and international organization disbursements have been halted.

Injecting liquidity to prevent Afghanistan’s economic collapse, according to the UN head, is a separate matter from Taliban recognition, relaxing sanctions, unfreezing frozen assets, or restoring international help.

“Without breaching international norms or compromising values,” Guterres added, funds can be pumped into the Afghan economy. He stated that this can be accomplished through United Nations agencies, a trust fund managed by the United Nations Development Program, and non-governmental groups functioning in the nation. He went on to say that the World Bank may potentially set up a trust fund.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies, known as the G-20, will host an exceptional meeting to examine the complicated concerns surrounding Afghanistan. “I believe the international community is going too slowly” on the problem of “liquidity injection in the Afghan economy,” Guterres remarked. As US and NATO soldiers were preparing to leave Afghanistan after 20 years, the Taliban took control of the majority of the country. On August 15, they marched into Kabul, the Afghan capital, with no resistance from the Afghan army or President Ashraf Ghani. This is a condensed version of the information.