‘There’s no point in a tie,’ say pundits as they name a Liverpool player who can help the Reds beat Chelsea.

Liverpool is preparing for its match against Chelsea on Sunday, and commentators have already made their predictions.

The Reds go to Stamford Bridge to take on their Premier League title opponents.

With two games in hand, Jurgen Klopp’s side enters the match in third position, 12 points behind Manchester City.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is in second place, one point ahead of Liverpool, despite having played one more game.

The news that Klopp, three anonymous players, and several backroom staff have tested positive for Covid-19 has caused some disruption to Liverpool’s preparations.

Despite this setback, former Liverpool striker has claimed that his former club will win the match.