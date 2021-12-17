There’s a sinister reason why your dog is sneezing all the time.

The terrible reason why your pet’s recurrent sneezing could be an indication of something sinister has been revealed by a dog trainer.

Southend Dog Trainer posted a video of his beautiful rottweiler Daisy sneezing to Instagram.

Adam Spivey, who is known for his training tips and tricks, advised his fans to see their veterinarian right away if their pet began sneezing frequently and had nosebleeds.

This is because it could be a major cancer warning sign. “The first indication of a nose bleed, call the vet ASAP,” Adam said in the devastating post.

“This was taken last year, shortly before Daisy lost her battle with cancer; it began with the occasional sneeze and the tiniest of nosebleeds. She developed a bump on her nose a week later (she had been to the vet before this appeared).

“A week later, she was like this every day, and a week later, we said our goodbyes.” I mourn this puppy every day; we lost her around this time last year, so she’s on my mind a lot right now.” A number of followers responded to the post with similar stories.

“Same thing occurred to my Rottie, said goodbye this past August,” Natari73v stated.

Kpack replied, “I’m thinking of you.” This is precisely how we misplaced our staffy!” She began to have frequent sneeze attacks and bloody noses. Was there a tumor near her brain up her nasal passage? I can’t stop thinking about her.” Highervibes360’s response was as follows: “I’m sending you my love. They never abandon us; they simply save our spot. Thank you for providing this information.” The Kennel Club cites the following as common symptoms of a variety of disorders, including a probable first indicator of cancer, particularly if a dog does not react to treatment.

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Weight loss that isn’t explained

Excessive urination is a symptom of excessive drinking.

Urination problems

Being exhausted

Not consuming any food

Other symptoms that may indicate the condition include difficulty urinating and bloody urine (common with urinary tract infections).

Any male dog straining to defecate and passing thin, ribbon-like stools will be suspected of having prostate cancer. A change in how they walk should also be investigated, particularly in breeds that are more prone to bone cancer, such as flat-coated retrievers.

Oral growths can cause foul breath and excessive drooling, as well as teeth that have'moved.'