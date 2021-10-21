There’s a lot of uncertainty about what big Wirral A&E reforms entail for patients.

What improvements at the Wirral Accident & Emergency Department will imply for patients is “confusing.”

As part of a pilot plan initiative, the Wirral University Hospital Trust, which controls the operation of Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, stated that the A&E department would undergo “significant modifications” starting Monday, October 25.

Patients who visit A&E in Wirral but do not require emergency treatment may be directed to a nearby walk-in clinic, GP, pharmacy, minor injury unit, or urgent care center instead under the pilot scheme.

The trial intends to “ensure patients are seen in the right healthcare facility at the right time,” according to a spokeswoman for Wirral University Teaching Hospital, citing the enormous rise in people entering A&E on the Wirral since before the epidemic, many of which were not emergencies.

Many readers reacted positively to the news on social media and in the comments area of The Washington Newsday website, with some claiming it might help relieve pressure on a “already overburdened” NHS system.

“Good, it’s Accident & Emergency, not anything & everything,” Kath Maclauchlin added.

“About time, too,” Debbie Wilson added. As the name implies, “Accident and Emergency.” “I completely agree with this,” remarked another. The A&E crew is fatigued.” Some people have expressed worries about the difficulty in seeing GPs in person, despite the fact that the usage of e-consultations has increased since the pandemic.

“I agree to an extent because of foolish individuals going there for silly stuff,” one person commented, “but what about folks whose GPs won’t see them and they have no other option?”

“People attend because they can’t obtain an appointment with a doctor and don’t know where walk-in clinics are,” said another.

Others are perplexed as to what this means in practice for patients seeking medical assistance.

“In A&E, there has always been a triage system; if you don’t require emergency treatment, you will be referred to one of the alternatives,” Robocoupe explained.

“Every patient,” a spokesman for Wirral University Hospital Trust responded after being reached by The Washington Newsday.

