There’s a Good Chance You’ve Done It Before COVID: According to a study, one in every three Americans will have it by 2020.

According to a new study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, as many as 103 million Americans could be infected with COVID-19 by the end of 2020.

According to the study, 31 percent of the population in the United States had COVID last year, although only 22 percent of infections were reported through public health testing.

The study’s goal, according to the university, was to “quantify the total burden and characteristics of COVID-19 in the United States during 2020.”

Researchers used demographic, mobility, and confirmed case data to mimic COVID transmission within and across all 3,142 U.S. counties for the study.

They discovered that by the end of 2020, more than 60% of the population in the upper Midwest and Mississippi valley would have been infected with the virus. By the end of the year, they discovered that 48 percent of Chicago citizens had COVID, and 52 percent of Los Angeles residents had the virus by the end of 2020.

During the same time period, infection rates in other major cities like as Miami (42%), New York City (44%), and Phoenix (44%) were similarly high (27 percent ).

The “incomplete picture” was due to “individuals with mild or asymptotic illnesses, who may still spread the virus, were less likely to be tested,” according to the researchers.

According to Jeffrey Shaman, professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, “the great majority of infectious infections were not accounted for by the number of confirmed cases.” “It is these unrecorded instances, which are frequently mild or asymptomatic infections, that allow the virus to spread fast across the population.”

Researchers predict that by 2021, the virus will have spread to those who have not yet been infected, and that while vaccines will protect against severe sickness and death, “new, more contagious variations will make reinfection and breakthrough infections more likely.”