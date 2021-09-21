There’s a ‘Good Chance,’ according to Fauci. Children’s COVID Vaccine Could Arrive Before Halloween.

When Pfizer and BioNTech reported on Monday that their COVID vaccine showed a “robust” response in children aged 5 to 11, the country’s top infectious disease specialist predicted that the vaccine will be accessible for young children before Halloween.

According to Bloomberg, President Joe Biden’s main medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, indicated during Halloween appearance with MSNBC that “there’s a really good possibility it will be” accessible by the Oct. 31 holiday.

The COVID vaccination for children, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, consists of two 10 mg doses administered 21 days apart, resulting in a high antibody response in test subjects aged 16 to 25, according to the firms.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan concurred with Fauci’s assessment, adding that, based on fresh evidence given by Pfizer on Monday, children might be vaccinated in as little as a month.

“Those findings are really promising,” McClellan, a health policy expert at Duke University, told CNBC’s “The News With Shepard Smith,” “particularly around the ability of a very small dose, leading to a very powerful immune reaction.” So it’s excellent that that’s working out, and FDA action in a month appears to be very feasible.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which was reported by CNBC, children now account for roughly 30% of all new COVID cases nationwide, up from 15% in January.

Pfizer and BioNTech have stated that they will submit the vaccine data to the FDA as soon as possible.

Over 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination have been administered to eligible Americans to date.