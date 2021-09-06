There’s a brand-new item on the KFC menu that you’re going to enjoy.

KFC’s Popcorn Chicken is one of the best premium snack options available. Can we all agree that these delectable bite-sized chicken bits have achieved national treasure status?

If you like chicken, you’ll love these breaded delicacies, whether as a snack or to share with your friends as part of a dinner.

If you like your food spicy, the 11 herbs and spices in Popcorn Chicken may not be enough, and the only thing missing is that extra kick. Good news: Popcorn Chicken has just become spicier.

KFC is debuting its Zinger Popcorn Bucket for a short time in September, and it’s a certain way to liven up a dull day.

This fiery take on the company’s renowned Popcorn Chicken was only available for a brief time as a trial product in a few locations back in April, but the good news for the rest of the country is that it was such a hit that it’s now being rolled out across the country.

But you’ll want to hurry because it’ll only be available from September 6 until October 31.

It’s finally here: the Zinger Popcorn Bucket. Do you think you’ll be able to handle it? There’s just one way to discover the truth.

Get the app, go to the store, or order online.