There will be no more routine. Green and amber airport arrivals are checked by Covid – report

Passengers from countries on the green and amber lists may no longer be subjected to Covid checks while arriving in England, according to reports.

Border and customs authorities will no longer routinely verify if returning travelers tested negative before departure or completed a passenger location form, according to leaked instructions to Border Force staff first reported by The Guardian.

The measure, which is said to have taken effect on Monday, is intended to reduce airport wait times.

Currently, regardless of where they are traveling from, all travelers entering the UK must provide a negative Covid test taken prior to departure.

They must also take another test two days after arriving, as well as fill out a passenger locator form with information like their residence.

The leak was correct, according to Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represents border immigration and customs employees in the UK.

“Ultimately, this is a political decision,” she told the station.

“It will almost certainly cut wait times and, ideally, the quantity of verbal abuse directed at Border Force personnel.

“That’s fine with us. The influence on Covid security in the United Kingdom is ultimately a scientific determination.”

“Our biggest concern is preserving the public’s health, and our reinforced border regime is helping to decrease the possibility of new variations being transmitted,” a government spokeswoman told The Guardian.

“Carriers are continuing checking all passenger location forms, as they are legally required to do, and to suggest otherwise is incorrect. A comprehensive compliance structure, controlled by regulators, underpins this legal mandate on carriers.

“Compliance with these requirements is critical in order to safeguard the public against new Covid-19 variations, and those who do not follow the rules will face stiff penalties.”