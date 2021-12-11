There will be no more astronaut wings for commercial space travelers, according to the FAA, because there are already too many.

Because there are too many individuals launching into space, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that commercial astronaut wings will no longer be awarded after this year.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the wings will be replaced by an online register. This has no bearing on NASA astronauts receiving their wings, as they will continue to receive them through the space agency.

“In 2004, the Astronaut Wings program was established with the goal of bringing greater attention to this exciting undertaking. According to the Orlando Sentinel, “Now is the moment to recognize a wider number of adventurers daring to go to space,” stated FAA Administrator Wayne Monteith in a press statement.

All 15 people who flew to space for the first time this year on U.S. private aircraft will be given wings by the FAA. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, and Richard Branson, the CEO of Virgin Galactic, are among the honorees. After the missions, the businesses gave those who travelled to space their own sort of astronaut wings.

SpaceX’s first private journey into space in September qualified four candidates for FAA commercial astronaut wings as well.

The announcement came just one day before Blue Origin’s scheduled launch from West Texas, which would feature former NFL player and TV personality Michael Strahan on board. Because the FAA’s program won’t cease until January 1, Strahan and five other passengers will be eligible for astronaut wings.

This would bring the total number of commercial wings awarded to 30. According to the FAA, there are currently 24 honorees. Michael Melvill, the first laureate, received his in 2004. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, he made suborbital flights on a Scaled Composites rocket plane, which is an early prototype of the space plane Virgin Galactic has for their space flight program.

The FAA strengthened its requirements earlier last year, stating that recipients must be trained crew members rather than paying passengers. However, with the program’s end approaching, a decision was made to be all-inclusive, according to a spokeswoman.

The names of future space travelers will be added to an FAA commercial spaceflight list. They must fly at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) on an FAA-approved launch to qualify.

“The commercial human spaceflight business in the United States has. This is a condensed version of the information.