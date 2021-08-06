There will be no entry examinations for John Moores students this year because of the ‘bumper year’ for A-level grades.

As the university industry braces itself for the greatest ever A-level results, Liverpool’s John Moores University has no plans to introduce entrance examinations for new students.

According to Professor Alan Smithers, director of education and employability at the University of Buckingham, teacher-assessed grades for GCSE and A-level students are likely to result in a “bumper crop” of A’s and A *’s.

This year, a record number of students have applied to attend university, with over 680,000 people hoping to begin classes in September throughout the country.

As a result, several colleges have suggested that prospective students may need to take ‘admission tests,’ as they fear that A-level marks will not be sufficient to assess a student’s talents.

Due to overcrowding, several colleges are also offering financial incentives to students who want to defer their education for a year.

A spokeswoman for John Moores University said in a statement that the university will not be organizing entrance exams for prospective applicants.

“Liverpool John Moores University has no intentions to impose any further testing of our own, and we look forward to welcoming all students who pick LJMU and achieve the required grades, including those who want to contact us about the courses we have in clearing,” the spokesman added.

“Everyone in education has had a rough year, and the students who will receive their results next week have had to show amazing perseverance in the face of a scenario that is almost unprecedented in history. That is why we expect to see a large number of them on campus in September.”

Those obtaining their A-level scores on August 10 will have spent both of their years studying for their examinations under Coronavirus restrictions, after yet another difficult and chaotic year for school students.

Professor Smithers, who served as Director of Education at Liverpool University from 1998 to 2004, wrote in his annual pre-results report, "Leading universities may be forced to devise their own assessments to assist discriminate amongst the many potential students awarded straight A's."

When Teacher evaluated grades were first introduced last year, 38.5 percent of all A-level marks awarded were an A or A*.