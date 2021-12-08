There will be a “national conversation” regarding vaccines, according to Boris Johnson.

He agreed there was no likelihood of mandatory vaccinations during a news conference from 10 Downing Street tonight, but added we needed to safeguard the public, particularly those who choose not to get vaccinated for any reason.

However, admission to facilities with huge crowds, such as nightclubs, will now require a covid permit.

Testing on a daily basis will take the place of isolation for contacts of covid cases.

“I said right at the outset of this pandemic…,” Johnson said at the press conference. I didn’t want to live in a country or culture where individuals were forced to obtain vaccines.

“I don’t believe that has ever been the way things have been done in this country.”

He has limited what unvaccinated people can do in nightclubs and venues where crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, seated outdoor venues with more than 4000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people, despite his opposition to forcing vaccinations on people.

He believes that two doses of the vaccine will be enough for a covid pass, but that this will be reviewed as boosters are handed out.

It’s also possible that a negative lateral flow is acceptable.

In a week’s time, these adjustments will take effect.

The statement follows an alarming increase in the number of persons who have tested positive for the newest and most dangerous coronavirus strain, the Omicron variation.

Professor Whitty said at the press conference that statistics in the UK showed that Omicron cases were increasing “extremely quickly currently,” with a doubling rate of two to three days.

“That is an extremely fast rate, and as a result, you may go from very small numbers to very enormous numbers very quickly.”

“At the moment, the spread is in younger people who you would not expect to go to hospital,” Prof Whitty added. It’s only when you get older and into more vulnerable groups that you start to notice that.”