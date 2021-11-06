There were some differences between Baileys and Aldi’s Ballycastle Irish Cream.

Because Baileys is a popular Christmas drink and Aldi sells its own Irish cream, I decided to compare the two.

The bargain supermarket is well-known for its knockoff products, which include anything from candles and cosmetics to chocolate and groceries.

While some are great knockoffs, others don’t often measure up to their branded equivalents, so we were interested to see how its Baileys fared in a taste test.

A glass of ice cold Baileys definitely gets the spot in December (or even earlier for some), especially when your Christmas lights are glittering and a festive film is playing.

Ballycastle Irish Country Cream from Aldi costs £3.75 for a 70cl bottle, which is less than half the price of Baileys, which costs £12 in Morrisons, £13 in Iceland, £15 on Ocado, and £16.50 in Co-op. Is the price difference, however, reflected in the difference in taste? We tasted them both neat, over ice, and here’s what we had to say. How does the packing stack up? The Aldi version of Baileys, like many of Aldi’s reproductions, comes in a black opaque bottle with dark red and cream colors on the branding. On the front of both, there is an image of a rural landscape. You’d be able to tell which product it was similar to by looking at Aldi’s bottle.

What they smell like and how they appear

When I first opened each bottle, I had a hard time distinguishing between them. Both have that unique Irish cream aroma, and once poured, they look very similar, except Aldi’s is a somewhat darker, brownish color than Baileys, which is more of a creamy white.

How do the flavors compare?

Now it’s time for the main exam. The Irish whisky nicely cuts through the creamy cream in the Baileys, making it easy on the palate without being too sickly sweet. It has the right velvety texture for me, making me feel like I’m eating dessert and drinking at the same time. The alcohol is definitely detectable. “Summary concludes.”