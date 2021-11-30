There were no sex acts seen on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, according to the pilot.

Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot testified Tuesday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, claiming that while flying Epstein’s plane, he never saw any signs of sexual conduct.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., according to the Associated Press, was Epstein’s pilot for nearly 30 years, flying over 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019. He claimed to have flown royalty, including Prince Andrew and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

For at least ten years, beginning in 2004, Maxwell has been accused of recruiting and grooming girls who were sexually abused by Epstein. According to Visoski, Maxwell was “the huge Number 2” in Epstein’s world, while Epstein was “the big Number 1.” After claims revealed that Epstein had used his plane to ferry underage females to his numerous estates, some media outlets dubbed it “The Lolita Express.”

Despite the fact that Visoski says he spent the majority of the flights in the cockpit, he claims Epstein never advised him to do so and even urged him to use the bathroom in the back, which required him to traverse the length of the plane.

When Christian Everdell, Maxwell’s attorney, questioned Visoski if he had ever observed sexual activity or sex toys on the plane, Visoski replied, “Never.” He also stated that he had “absolutely not” witnessed any sexual conduct with minor girls on the plane, and that he had never seen children not accompanied by their parents.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When Everdell questioned about a teen who prosecutors claim was sexually assaulted by Epstein before she turned 18, Visoski said he thought she was “grown” when he met her.

He also admitted that Clinton was a passenger on a few flights in the 2000s and that he had “more than once” piloted planes with Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, the late U.S. Senator John Glenn of Ohio — the first American to orbit the Earth — and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Epstein allegedly offered Visoski 40 acres of land on which to build a home on the financier’s New Mexico ranch and paid for his daughters’ college education, according to Visoski.

Epstein’s flight logs, which were made public as part of a legal lawsuit, also revealed that he. This is a condensed version of the information.