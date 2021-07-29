There was no name, no family, and no reason for death. six months after the shocking revelation

Six months after the terrible discovery, the identity of an infant discovered dead on a Merseyside golf course remains unknown.

On the afternoon of January 29, two dog walkers discovered the young kid on a footpath at Brackenwood Golf Course in Bebington.

His body was discovered near the Wirral club’s 16th green.

As a result, police launched a major investigation, cordoning off a large area and mailing letters to adjacent households pleading for anyone with knowledge about the baby’s identity, mother or father, to come forward.

Members of the public offered blankets and clothing to the boy, and flowers and cuddly toys were left at the site, prompting an outpouring of grief.

Merseyside Police has issued many requests for the baby’s mother to come forward since then.

The boy was full-term, and it’s believed his body was left at the golf club for weeks before he was discovered.

A post mortem was performed to determine the reason of his death, however the results were inconclusive.

In May, he was laid to rest at Landican Cemetery in a private ceremony attended by police, Wirral Care Commissioning Group, and Wirral Council’s Children’s Services department.

If his relatives wanted to see the ceremony, a video link was made up.

His relatives have remained silent in the months since.

Following the discovery of the baby, specialist officers searched the golf course and Mount Road in the area.

Because the course is so close to the M53, it’s possible that the baby’s parents came from somewhere other than Merseyside, such as Cheshire or North Wales.

“If mum is reading this, I would beg her to please come forward and speak to us,” Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said in May. It is still possible. We can provide you with the assistance, support, and, if necessary, medical intervention you require to bring this tragic case to a close.”

