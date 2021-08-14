There was an obvious loser among the serums we tested from Boots, Superdrug, Cult Beauty, and others.

Although beauty experts have differing ideas on what is ideal for your skin, serums are one product that many advocate adding to your daily routine.

The small bottles claim to fix everything from wrinkles and redness to spots and flakiness, so it’s worth taking the time to select the proper solution for your skin type.

Like other beauty products, the price tags can vary dramatically, with low-cost options available at stores like Boots and Superdrug, as well as high-end designer options if you’re ready to spend a little more.

With that in mind, we decided to put a variety of beauty serums to the test, grading them on a scale of one to five stars to see which ones came out on top. The following are the outcomes:

Hyaluronic Acid Serum from the Inkey List

Since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020, I’ve been focusing on perfecting my skincare routine. Everyone’s skin is different, so while getting guidance is a good idea, you’ll probably have to try items for yourself most of the time.

That’s why, during lockdown, I made the most of my time to focus on keeping my skin as clear as possible – and not having to wear makeup every day certainly helped.

I’ve had dry skin my entire life, having had eczema as a child and found that no matter what I tried, my skin remained dry. After seeing The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum online, I decided to give it a try because it claims to help with dry skin.

The serum works across various layers of skin to address dry skin, helping it to “look plumped and decrease the appearance of fine wrinkles,” according to the product description.

According to the manufacturer, the serum is “capable of holding 1000 times its weight in water.” It should be applied to cleansed skin both morning and night.

I found the serum to be pretty heavy and sticky, and it wasn’t as easy to spread as I had hoped. I didn’t want to use more than the advised amount, but the suggested “pea-sized amount” was impossible to achieve.

The serum was supposed to. “The summary has come to an end.”