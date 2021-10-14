‘There was a dialogue,’ Fabinho says of Liverpool’s interest in Leeds midfielder Raphinha.

Fabinho praised Leeds United winger Raphinha while speaking about the player’s summer transfer ties to Liverpool.

The duo is currently on international duty for Brazil and will face Uruguay in their final match of the international break tomorrow evening.

Raphinha has made an impression since joining the Premier League last season, earning a full appearance for Brazil in their recent World Cup qualification victory against Venezuela.

The 24-year-old, who scored six goals and added nine assists in his first season in the English Premier League, became a suspected transfer target for the Reds in the summer.

Fabinho has acknowledged that he was aware of speculations that Raphinha was on his way to Liverpool and has described him as a player with “personality.”

“Raphinha has been outstanding since his arrival in the Premier League, and he stands out in Leeds.” “Globo Esporte quoted the Liverpool midfielder as saying.

“There was talk of his moving to Liverpool in this market, but he ultimately chose to stay in Leeds. He’s the team’s best player, and we know he’s the one who can create the most havoc.

“He had a strong start in both of the national team’s games, scoring three goals against Venezuela and performing admirably against Colombia.

“He’s a left-handed guy who can go up, come in, and play on the outside, which is crucial for our squad. He’s a guy with a lot of personality who’s already proven that he can be of great assistance to us.” “He has had extremely good performances and highlights since he joined in the Premier League,” he continued.

“I was hoping that would happen for Liverpool.” In the end, though, he chose to remain with Leeds.

“Today, he’s Leeds’ best player.” We know he’s the player who can put us in the most jeopardy whenever we play against them.” Fabinho also revealed that he and Alisson Becker will both miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Watford on Saturday afternoon owing to injuries.

As a result, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to start in goal for Liverpool, while Jurgen Klopp must decide who will represent the club in midfield.