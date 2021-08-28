There is only one symptom that has been identified as the key indicator of the virus, and it is not a cough.

There is one coronavirus symptom that is the most dependable indicator that you have covid, and it isn’t a high temperature or a prolonged cough.

The most common symptom, according to researchers at King’s College London’s ZOE Covid app study, is a loss of taste or scent.

According to the team, someone who has one of these symptoms is 17 times more likely to have contracted coronavirus than someone who does not, as reported by Mirror Online.

The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

The program used symptom reports and testing from millions of contributors early in the epidemic to confirm anosmia (loss of smell), fever, and cough could predict someone had the virus without being tested.

Even months later, the latest research reveals that smelling and tasting changes are still important, especially if you don’t have access to a test.

The team has been collaborating with scientists in Israel and the United States to review data from the initial wave and compare it to data from other international community science platforms to discover if the same symptoms persist across communities.

The ZOE data was paired with data from the Israel Corona Study and the University of Maryland Facebook COVID-19 Symptom Survey.

The study’s findings were published in the Lancet Digital Health journal.

Each platform is unique, but they all need users to record their symptoms and test results.

From April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, they looked through over 10 million reports and analyzed over half a million Covid tests.

And across all platforms, geographies, and demographics, loss of smell or taste (ageusia) was consistently the highest predictor of a Covid infection.

“What’s more, regardless of a person’s age, sex, or sickness severity, loss of smell or taste remained the best predictor of a positive test result,” ZOE added.

“However, the team’s analysis revealed that a high temperature (fever) and lung symptoms such as shortness of breath or coughing were both highly linked to a positive COVID test.

“The data backs up our early results that a loss of smell is a significant symptom of the pandemic.”

“The summary comes to an end.”