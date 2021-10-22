‘There Is No Such Thing,’ says Oklahoma’s governor, after the state issues a nonbinary birth certificate.

After negotiating a settlement with a state citizen who sued, Oklahoma’s State Department of Health issued a birth certificate with a nonbinary gender marker this year, according to the Associated Press. Some Republican leaders in the state were outraged by the move on Thursday, including Governor Kevin Stitt, who stated there is “no such thing” as a nonbinary identity.

“I think that humans are born male or female by God. In a statement, Stitt remarked, “Period.” “There is no such thing as non-binary sex, and I vehemently oppose the ostensibly OSDH court settlement reached by renegade activists who acted without due consent or monitoring.” Kit Lorelied, an Oklahoma native who now calls Oregon home, identifies as nonbinary and utilizes they/them pronouns. According to the Associated Press, Lorelied filed a lawsuit against the State Department of Health after the government denied their request for a nonbinary classification on their birth certificate.

The department was represented by the Office of the Attorney General in the lawsuit, and both sides were able to negotiate an agreement in May. The replacement birth certificate was granted to Lorelied the same month, and the agency agreed to add a nonbinary option to the documents, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stitt’s spokeswoman did not respond to a message requesting clarification on who the governor claimed was a rogue activist. Lorelied’s lawyer, the Department of Health, and the Attorney General’s Office came to an arrangement.

According to Lorelied’s lawsuit, seventeen states and the District of Columbia now recognize nonbinary gender status and allow such designation on identification documents.

The settlement was negotiated under the administration of former Attorney General Mike Hunter, according to Oklahoma’s health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, who said the agency was consulting with Stitt and incoming Attorney General John O’Connor on how to proceed.

“We will proceed accordingly if a challenge to the earlier agreement is filed,” Frye added.

Lorelied’s lawyer, Christopher Brecht, said his client was pleased with the deal and was startled by GOP leaders’ indignation.

“I don’t understand why people are so opposed to anything like this,” he remarked. “I’m not sure how this affects binary persons, so.” This is a condensed version of the information.