‘There Is No One Who Is Safe:’ During a secret India visit, CIA Chief Fumes as a team member suffering from Havana Syndrome.

A member of CIA Director William Burns’ team who traveled to India with him earlier this month apparently experienced symptoms similar to the unexplained Havana sickness that has afflicted several US officials in recent years.

Burns was “fuming” with rage, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources, about how the malicious actor or players behind the hack could have learned of the visit.

Burns’ visit to New Delhi on Sept. 7 to meet with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the Afghan security situation was only disclosed in the media after the fact.

The source of the symptoms known as “Havana Syndrome” is unknown, however targeted microwave or sonic attacks are suspected to be involved. It has impacted over 200 US officials and their families in countries ranging from Cuba to China. Those who have been impacted by the mysterious ailment have struggled to explain their symptoms. According to the BBC, some people who heard it described it as “buzzing,” “grinding metal,” and “piercing squeals.”

Nausea, dizziness, headaches, and a loss of balance are some of the other symptoms. Some people have had long-term symptoms.

In the last week of August, a case of the Havana Syndrome was recorded in Vietnam, delaying Vice President Kamala Harris’ departure from Singapore for Hanoi.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that Harris was not present with the victims when the event was reported.

Two US servicemen in Hanoi were “medevacked out of the country after Havana Syndrome episodes over the weekend,” according to NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman. “The cases involved odd sounds,” Lederman stated.

Officials in the US intelligence community are viewing the new incident in New Delhi as a clear message to Burns that “no one is safe,” according to two sources familiar with the situation. According to CNN, Burns and Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, have initiated an inquiry into the attacks, along with other members of the intelligence community.

Once the group returned to the United States, a member of Burns’ team who had symptoms comparable to the Havana syndrome received rapid medical attention.

According to NBC News, a senior White House official said on Monday that “we take extremely seriously any complaint by our people of an abnormal health episode.” The insider went on to say that the US government places a high priority on determining the cause of the accidents and ensuring that they are not repeated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.