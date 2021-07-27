There is no mask. There will be no vaccination. Is that not a problem? A Los Angeles restaurant has been chastised for only serving unvaccinated customers.

Despite the rising number of cases as the Delta version spreads, a restaurant in Los Angeles is requiring all customers to present documentation that they have not taken the COVID vaccine.

The anti-vaxxer sign is put on the entrance of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, a Huntington Beach restaurant. Customers and health officials alike were outraged when the company published the new requirement on its Facebook page.

“Proof of being unvaccinated required,” reads the placard. We will not tolerate treasonous anti-American idiocy. Thank you for taking the time to think about it.”

The anti-vaxxer message comes when the “American way of life is under attack,” according to Tony Roman, proprietor of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Los Angeles.

“Since then, we have never obeyed with any limits, and when the little tyrants attack with fresh mandates, we retaliate by launching additional defiance missiles. We couldn’t resist the new and forceful drive for obligatory vaccine regulations, so we’re sending our own message,” he added.

People weren’t thrilled with Basilico’s Pasta e Vino’s anti-vaxxer message, and they rushed to Twitter to express their discontent with the restaurant.

“Their tagline should be, if the meal doesn’t make you sick, the COVID will,” one user on the social media site suggested.

So… They didn’t understand that you can’t prove a negative, did they? Are they selling tee shirts that say, “I got COVID at Basilico’s Pasta e Vino”? “If the meal doesn’t make you sick, the COVID will.” should be their slogan.

With its anti-vaxxer policy, other Twitter users claimed the restaurant was selling “Pasta with a side of COVID” or “Chicken Parm with Coronavirus sauce.”

Pasta with Covid on the side.

714-963-7980 Basilico’s Pasta e Vino 21501 Brookhurst Street Huntington Beach, CA 92646 https://t.co/xbQp2nyaDj

Basilico’s Pasta e Vino is a restaurant in Huntington Beach.

#Basilicos I’ve heard the Chicken Parm with Coronavirus Sauce is their best seller.

Others stated that they would not dine there ever again.

When I’m in Huntington Beach, I’ll never eat at Basilico’s Pasta e Vino. pic.twitter.com/YZAmRuEeE8

I will never eat at Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, and I strongly advise you to avoid it as well.

This isn’t the first time Roman has been criticized for his opinions during the COVID outbreak. Basilico’s Pasta e Vino was earlier declared a mask-free zone by him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.