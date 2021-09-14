There is “no indication” that Russia is working to stop ransomware attacks, according to the FBI.

In a Tuesday interview with the Associated Press, the FBI’s deputy director said that “there is no indication” that Russia has made a serious attempt to combat ransomware assaults.

Deputy Director Paul Abbate and General Paul Nakasone, the leader of US efforts against cyberattacks, revealed a “surge” to combat attacks that have crippled government agencies and firms responsible for key infrastructure at the Intelligence & National Security Summit.

Officials are “intensely focused,” according to Nakasone, on finding and sharing information on the assaults and “imposing costs when necessary.” He added the costs include tying foes to the assaults and figuring out how they were carried out.

“We probably would have declared, ‘Ransomware, that’s criminal behaviour,’ even six months ago,” Nakasone added. “However, if it has a national security impact, as we’ve seen, it becomes a national security issue. If it’s a national security issue, we’ll undoubtedly rush in.”

A devastating wave of cyberattacks has compromised critical government documents and forced energy companies, hospitals, and schools to shut down their activities. The espionage campaign by SolarWinds exposed the emails of 80 percent of the email accounts used by the United States Attorney’s Office in New York and numerous other departments. A separate breach of Microsoft’s email server software could have affected tens of thousands of people.

Nakasone is in charge of both the National Security Agency, which tracks foreign communications, and US Cyber Command, the Pentagon’s offensive attack force. While the two organizations operate primarily in the shadows, they have been involved in a Biden administration attempt to publicly name the individuals and countries responsible for attacks. The SolarWinds intrusion was tied to Russian intelligence, while the Microsoft compromise was related to China, according to the White House.

“We expect them to respond if we provide them enough evidence to act on who that is,” President Joe Biden told reporters in July, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action against cyber attackers.

Nakasone is also in charge of tracking and thwarting foreign attempts to sway American elections. He revealed earlier this year that the US Cyber Command carried out more than a half-dozen operations aimed at thwarting.