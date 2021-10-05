There is no evidence to back up the claim that three coworkers raped the man accused of killing them, according to the sheriff.

According to a Florida sheriff, there is no evidence that three coworkers raped an electrician who is suspected of killing them.

During a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed to the murders many times during interviews with police. He told them that he had been raped by his coworkers, and that he “hated all three of them.”

Judd, on the other hand, said that there was no evidence to back up the allegations, and that a sexual battery test had failed to substantiate the claim. When he spoke the term “raped,” he utilized hand air quotes.

“I want to emphasize that there is absolutely zero evidence,” Judd, whose county is halfway between Tampa and Orlando, said.

Runyon and his colleagues were in central Florida, according to the sheriff, to work for a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based electrical contractor hired by the Publix food chain. The corporation was owned by Runyon’s half-brother.

After being warned he wasn’t working fast enough, Runyon got into an altercation and attacked his supervisor on Friday morning, and his half-brother instructed him to return to Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff.

Runyon was travelling through southern Georgia on his way back when he heard a radio advertisement for a crossbow sale and decided to stop at the business. He subsequently made the decision to return to central Florida by car. He parked his work truck at a Tampa airport, leased a car, and drove to the Davenport rental property where he had been staying with seven coworkers and their families, including the three coworkers he assaulted, on Saturday morning, Judd said.

Runyon originally assaulted the supervisor, who was sleeping, with a baseball bat instead of the crossbow, and subsequently died in a hospital. He walked into a third bedroom to attack another coworker, who fought back, and then attacked a third colleague who was sleeping with the bat. According to Judd, Runyon pulled out a knife and stabbed the third coworker, who managed to flee the house before collapsing and dying on the front porch.

Another colleague was struck in the back with the bat once. Runyon then drove away from the residence.