‘There is no conclusive evidence of UFOs,’ according to the paper.

According to two people briefed on an intelligence assessment looking into the problem, the US government cannot give a definitive explanation for aerial phenomena noticed by military aircraft but has discovered no indication they are linked to aliens.

The paper, which is expected to be presented to the US Congress later this month, looks at a number of inexplicable sightings in recent years, some of which were captured on camera with pilots shouting about things flying in front of them.

According to two sources briefed on the investigation, there is no proof of an extraterrestrial link, but it does not rule out the possibility that what the pilots have observed is new technology created by other countries.