There is new hope that the killer of a 23-year-old woman will be apprehended.

Following a rush of anonymous tips, detectives feel a breakthrough in the long-running investigation into the murder of a Liverpool lady is still feasible.

Julie Finley was discovered naked and strangled in a field near Rainford in 1994, sparking an unsolved Merseyside Police investigation.

Last month, a public plea spurred individuals to contact the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, which has given £10,000 for information leading to Julie’s killer’s arrest and conviction.

Those behind the initiative today urged anyone who has not already contacted them to do so.

Julie vanished on August 5, 1994, just days after her 23rd birthday.

She was last seen chatting to a male described as white and in his 20s or 30s near the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Her body was recovered the next day in a carrot field off the Rainford Bypass’s St Helens-bound lane.

Julie’s family believes she was kidnapped or bundled into a car before being murdered.

More than 40 individuals were questioned in the six months following Julie’s death, but her killer is still at large 27 years later.

Last month, on Julie’s 50th birthday, Crimestoppers issued a new call for information on her death.

According to reports, there are still persons with vital information who have not come forward nearly three decades later.

“We would like to thank all those who have contacted our charity with information regarding Julie’s murder since we began our appeal,” said Gary Murray, the organization’s North West Regional Manager. “However, we feel that there are individuals who have significant information who have yet to contact us.

“I would encourage them to do so because their information could be crucial in assisting the police in apprehending the perpetrator of this murder and providing closure to Julie’s family, who have been searching for answers about what happened to their daughter for 27 years.

“I would encourage you to contact, no matter how unimportant you believe your information is.”

