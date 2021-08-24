There is a hidden feature in Amazon Alexa that could save your life.

Many of us have an Amazon Alexa in our homes, but the majority of people are unaware that the smart speaker has a hidden feature that could save a life.

When you want to listen to music, ask a random inquiry, or check the weather outside, Alexa is a valuable household device.

But, in addition to entertaining and informing us, the Alexa could save our lives thanks to a little-known feature.

Alexa can also be used to help someone who is having a heart attack at home.

The device can provide life-saving advice and walk you through each stage of responding to a medical emergency.

“Cardiac arrest in the home…..,” said @alylaz_ on Instagram.

“Did you know that if you have a “Alexa” in your home, she can be more useful in a crisis than you might think?

“At first, because it’s an Alexa skill, you’ll have to activate it by saying, ‘Alexa, activate emergency cpr.’

“Shout “Alexa EMERGENCY CPR” if someone in the home where a “Alexa” is present has a sudden cardiac arrest and you’re not sure what to do.

“Alexa will help you by giving you instructions. Instructions for CPR are also included.

“Sharing and raising awareness is important.

“THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SAVE A LIFE.”

“Hopefully never have to use it but you should certainly set it up!” one of @alylaz’s followers replied on the handy suggestion, tagging a friend.