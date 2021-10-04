There is a fear that the streets will become filled with vermin and garbage.

Following adjustments to bin collection times, there is growing concern that streets may become overrun with rats and garbage.

Households in Ellesmere Port are outraged with the new bin collection system, which would make some residents wait three weeks for their garbage to be collected.

“Just been looking at the new calendar the council have given us for the rubbish collection and it’s going to be three weeks before the household bins (black bins) are going to be collected again this is taking the p***,” one Ellesmere Port resident wrote on the Pride in the Port Facebook page.

Other locals were enraged by the message, as they realized their bin collections would be impacted by the council’s new timetable, which was implemented this month.

“So the council is taking money from council tax to collect our rubbish, and now without a doubt individuals are going to end up going to the tip themselves, so paying for nothing really who can survive every three weeks,” one person stated.

“Every two, I struggle, and the only people who will manage that will be single individuals, and then there will be more fly tipping, unbelievable.”

“Oh great,” someone else commented, “so we’ll have tons of garbage all over the streets, infested with rats.”

“I witnessed that!” one added. What a prank!”

Some households may be affected by the increased charge as a new, updated collection round schedule is implemented, according to Cheshire West and Chester Council, which claims the modifications will make the rounds “more efficient” in the long run.

“Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cheshire West Recycling are implementing altered rubbish and recycling collection rounds for households of the borough,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“The improvements will improve the efficiency of collecting rounds, lower CO2 emissions, and provide greater value for money.

“These changes are being communicated to all borough residents via their new collection calendar.

“Some households may have to wait longer than normal for their bin to be emptied for the first collection of the new service during the transition period.

“We have written to those impacted residents to inform them that we have made arrangements.”

