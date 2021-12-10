There is a comprehensive list of jobs and essential positions that do not require working from home.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that those who are able to work from home as of Monday, December 13 should do so.

Working from home is being reintroduced at the same time as he updates the restrictions on necessary face covers and changes the Track and Trace software to allow users to take exams rather than isolate when they are ‘pinged.’

He also revealed that, in addition to displaying your NHS Covid pass at events and nightclubs, you will now be able to display a negative lateral flow test.

When will the new plan B rules be implemented, and how long will they last?

But, now that the new rules are in place, who do they apply to? We look at who is deemed an important worker in the United Kingdom.

Key employees are individuals who are required to keep the country functioning in a variety of fields, such as healthcare and education.

Everyone who is categorized as a critical worker

People who work in the following industries, according to the government, are critical workers:

Doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care employees, including volunteers, are included in this category.

Teachers, school support personnel, childcare personnel, social workers, and other educational specialists

Those who are required to keep the legal system running

Religious personnel

Charities and frontline workers delivering critical services

Those in charge of the deceased’s administration

Journalists and radio and television broadcasters that provide public service broadcasting

In local and national government, essential public services and workers on the Covid-19 response

Workers who work in the food processing, production, distribution, sale, and delivery industries

Police officers and support personnel

Firefighters

Personnel from the National Crime Agency, contractors, and the Armed Forces are all involved in border security.

Those who keep air, water, road, and rail passenger and freight transportation running during the coronavirus epidemic are included in this category.

Personnel are required to provide critical financial services (including but not limited to workers in banks, building societies and financial market infrastructure)

The sectors of oil, gas, power, and water (including sewerage)

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the information technology and data infrastructure sector, as well as main industry supply, will continue.

“Summary ends,” say key personnel in civil nuclear, chemicals, and telecommunications (including but not limited to network operations and field engineering).