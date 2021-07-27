There have been calls to extend the homelessness prevention pilot program.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has joined his Greater Manchester and West Midlands counterparts in calling for a government pilot program to combat homelessness to be extended.

Mr Rotheram, Andy Burnham, and Andy Street are requesting more time and funds to implement the Government’s Housing First pilot scheme, which they claim is making progress in reducing rough sleeping in their communities.

At an event today, the three mayors will be joined by Eddie Hughes MP, the Minister for Housing and Rough Sleeping.

Before dying of coronavirus, Dad remarked he wished he had gotten the vaccine.

They want the government to extend financing for the pilots and add cross-departmental sustainable funding in the Comprehensive Spending Review to guarantee that persons on the programs are supported and do not revert to rough sleeping.

When the funding for the trial programs expires, an estimated 1,018 persons will be in need of assistance.

After years of austerity, Metro Mayor Rotheram said the Housing First program had showed a better way ahead in addressing homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Over the last decade, there has been an alarming surge in homelessness as austerity has torn away many of the safety nets that some rely on,” he said. We have collectively demonstrated that there is a better, more humanitarian method of treating people through these Housing First experiments.

“Instead of looking at numbers or goals to achieve, we consider people as individuals. Rather than abandoning them, we provide them with comprehensive support to manage their difficult problems. And, rather than offering temporary answers, we’re assisting in breaking the cycle of homelessness and permanently changing people’s lives.

“Unfortunately, the future of the country’s Housing First pilots remains uncertain. I’m urging the government to provide Housing First with long-term support and to collaborate with us in expanding the program across the country.”

The three pilots have worked with 1,245 people in Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, and the West Midlands.

Eight hundred and twelve people have been placed in safe tenancies, with an 87 percent tenancy retention rate. A total of 87 persons have been relocated to a new home.

The pilot also helps persons who have health problems or disabilities.

The pilot, according to both Burnham and Street, was a huge success. “The summary has come to an end.”