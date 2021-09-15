There have been 35 significant revisions to the Highway Code that all drivers should be aware of.

This week, the old Highway Code was amended 35 times, including wholly new laws on how to use highways.

When there are changes in the law, the Highway Code is amended.

According to MyLondon, there have been 15 modifications since 2015, so it’s crucial to stay current, whether you’ve only taken one class or have had your license for years.

READ MORE: Heroin death toll rises, yet dealers continue to profit from the narcotics trade

All of the adjustments that went into effect on Tuesday (September 14) are related to the use of Smart Motorways.

Two new regulations are being introduced, as well as adjustments to 33 existing rules, including:

more specific directions on where to go in an emergency the significance of not driving in a lane with a Red X in it the application of variable speed restrictions to alleviate traffic congestion updated information on major factors that contribute to safety-related events, such as unroadworthy vehicles, tailgating, and driving through construction zones

Rule 270 is one of the new rules, and it ensures that motorway users understand:

• emergency areas are found on highways with no hard shoulders or where the hard shoulder is used as an extra lane part of the time • how to recognize an emergency area • emergency areas are only for emergency use

The second is rule 275, which ensures that all road users are aware of the following:

• the safest place to stop in the event of a breakdown or other incident is a location that is designed for parking • the safest place to stop on motorways and other high-speed roads is a service area • other places of relative safety on motorways and other high-speed roads are rest areas

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency modified its guidelines to emphasize the importance of getting enough sleep before a lengthy journey and that drivers should not relax in emergency areas or on hard shoulders of highways. “The summary has come to an end.”