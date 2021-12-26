There are worrying signals that Liverpool is on the verge of a violent storm.

Those of us who were fortunate enough to escape testing positive in the last ten days have been enjoying a Christmas without constraints, which is a far cry from a year ago.

The Omicron covid strain is growing at breakneck pace, but hospitalizations have so far prevented hospitals from collapsing.

However, the numbers for the start of the new year are not encouraging.

Many people have found solace in the fact that the Omicron version appears to have a substantially lower risk of putting infected patients in hospitals, but estimates vary greatly from 15% to 70% lower.

This is unquestionably fantastic news, and it will come as a huge relief to NHS workers; but, there is one major caveat.

In Liverpool, 4,571 persons tested positive in the seven days leading up to December 21, a rise from the previous week.