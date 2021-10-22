There are two districts in South Liverpool where individuals can go for weeks without receiving mail.

Due to a scarcity of postal workers, residents in south Liverpool say they have been waiting weeks for their mail.

Over the previous two weeks, residents in Speke and Hale Village have noticed delays in receiving vital shipments and letters.

According to The Washington Newsday, “up to a week’s worth of mail” was left at the Speke delivery office, leaving many individuals with little choice except to go pick up their mail.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Saturdays till 12 p.m., the delivery office on South Parade is open for two hours between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Royal Mail has apologized for the service disruptions in several areas, citing personnel absence as the cause.

When sickness prevents regular delivery, a Royal Mail representative stated the company strives to deliver “at least every other day.”

Several posts regarding the issue have been shared in local community groups on Facebook, with many others responding to indicate they have been affected.

“I haven’t seen a postman in our neighbourhood in over a week now,” one woman stated on Wednesday.

“Same here no postie all week still waiting for boxes from Monday,” someone else commented. “Can you imagine if it was the Christmas rush?”

“There’s been nothing on All Saints for over a week, haven’t even seen him walk past, and our postie is normally amazing, not ideal when you’re waiting for mail,” one woman said on Thursday.

“Not for two weeks,” another woman replied to a Monday post. This morning, my mother and father went to the Speke sorting office to collect.” “We are experiencing some service disruption in the Speke and Hale Village region owing to sickness absence,” a Royal Mail representative said.

“We attempt to deliver six days a week to all addresses for whom we have mail.”

“If disease stops us from doing so, we’ll deliver every other day.”

“We apologize for any trouble this may cause customers while we try to remedy the matter.”